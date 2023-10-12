Western Alaska man dies following boat collision with barge on Kuskokwim River

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead and authorities believe another may be missing following a collision between a skiff and a barge that was being towed on the Kuskokwim River on Wednesday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the 14-foot skiff that was being operated by 22-year-old Henry Alexie of Atmautluak “ran into the rear” of a 285-foot barge that was being towed by a smaller tugboat measuring 119 feet long.

Troopers said officers were notified of the collision at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near the community of Oscarville, situated on the Kuskokwim River. Oscarville is roughly six miles downstream from Bethel.

Crew members of the barge grabbed Alexie from the river and attempted life-saving rescue measures, according to troopers, but were not successful.

A dispatch from state troopers also revealed that a second individual may have been in the skiff with Alexie, but investigators are still in the process of determining that. Troopers said search efforts are currently underway.

It was at least the third separate boating fatality on the Kuskokwim River in the last week. On Sunday, a Napakiak man was found dead near the shore where a boat was also found submerged with a second individual that survived, and on Tuesday, a boat with three people in it capsized near Bethel, resulting in the death of a Tuluksak man. One person is still missing from that incident, according to troopers.

