ASD launches new program to prepare students for workforce
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is launching a new program for high school students designed to prepare them for the workforce.

The new Academies of Anchorage program is designed to expose students to different career opportunities to help them determine a post-high school career path that interests them.

District superintendent Jharrett Bryant believes this program will help boost workforce development in Anchorage by exposing students to more career opportunities.

“Right now, part of the problem is that a lot of our young people are choosing to leave the state. So this gives us a lot of hope for retaining that workforce,” Bryant said.

The first phase of the program will begin next fall when incoming freshman will enter the first ‘Freshman Academy’. In this phrase, students will begin exploring their career interests. Bryant said he hopes the academy will help connect more students to internships and job opportunities after high school.

But before the district can kick off the program, it wants to work with the public to figure out what career paths they think students should be exposed to. ASD’s senior director of teaching and learning Kersten Johnson said it’s important to gauge what employers actually need.

“We think that hearing from different industries are different agencies in town, nonprofits, our government agencies, and then also our educators, is extremely important for us to build a comprehensive plan for success for our kids in the future,” Johnson said.

