Assembly approves final changes to emergency cold weather shelter plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has approved funding for the final piece of the emergency cold weather shelter plan just hours after the first snowfall of the season hits the ground.

At a special meeting on Thursday, the Assembly approved a six-month lease for the former solid waste facility to be used as a 150-bed congregate shelter at the cost of more than $10,000 per month.

The Assembly also approved a $2.1 million contract for Henning, Inc. to run the operations of the facility. Henning also runs the facility at the former Golden Lion hotel and previously operated the shelter at the Sullivan Arena.

According to the contract, services at the new facilities will include 24/7 intake, cleaning, showering, safety patrols, and case management and a peer support team with an emphasis on transitioning people into permanent housing.

At Tuesday’s regular Assembly, meeting members approved contracts to provide rooms for up to 374 individuals at the Alex and Aviator hotels, which are being used as non-congregate shelters.

Assembly member Felix Rivera said he is glad Anchorage is not relying on a mass homeless shelter this year to house people through the cold of winter.

“Now you’re going to have your own space. I think this is going to be a very different situation — and we know locally that we got better outcomes for the individuals who were staying at our non-congregate locations last year at the Aviator and Alex than we got from the folks who were staying at the Sullivan,” Rivera said.

Housing and Homelessness coordinator Alexis Johnson said this entire week the Anchorage Health Department has been meeting with clients at the encampments and getting them on a first come, first serve registration for housing this winter.

“It’s basically like a reservation like a hotel. We are planning to place people where we think they will fit best. That movement starts tomorrow. But then we will have transportation on Monday to those facilities, and we know which campers are going where,” Johnson said.

A company called ESS will be handling food services for the congregate shelter and will be responsible for delivering three meals a day. The assembly approved their contract on Thursday for roughly $430,000 dollars.

The Assembly also approved a contract for more than $800,000 for Majestic Alaska dba Pinz to handle food services for up to 300 people at the two approved non-congregate locations.

