Dimond Lynx win 4th straight CIC flag football championship with 26-7 victory over South

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Introduced to the Anchorage School District in 2005, flag football has exploded in Alaska with dozens of teams from Anchorage, the Mat-Su, and Interior Alaska.

Although it does not meet the qualifications to host a state championship tournament, there has been one program that stands as the model since the sport’s inception: the Dimond Lynx.

After defeating the South Anchorage Wolverines 26-7 in the Cook Inlet Conference flag football championship Thursday, the Lynx have now won 11 of a possible 18 conference championships, including four in a row.

Senior Mai Mateaki had three total scores — a rushing touchdown to open the game, a touchdown pass off a handoff to Zoe Fanning just before the end of the first half, and a rushing touchdown as time expired to put a stamp on the fourpeat.

Fellow senior Maile Wilcox added a rushing touchdown as the Lynx dominated both sides of the ball.

