DOT winds down work widening Glenn Highway from interchange to Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Commuters who frequent the section of Glenn Highway between the Parks Interchange and Palmer have certainly noticed a change in scenery as crews with Granite Construction began work widening the two-lane road this fall.

The work completed since work started in September has largely been utility work, according to the Department of Transportation’s administrative operations manager Justin Shelby.

“The plan was always for the bulk of the construction to be taking place next year,” Shelby said. “We wanted to get the ruts — particularly those in front of the fairgrounds filled to kind of hold things over for the winter — and we needed to wait until after the fair to be able to do that.”

Crews have been clearing trees and moving dirt since the Alaska State Fair closed for the season as actual construction of the road is expected to begin next spring.

According to a recent project construction update, in May 2024 crews will begin paving newly constructed sections of Glenn, starting with the southbound lane from the Matanuska Valley Sportsmen’s shooting range up to East Clair Street.

The project update also stated that construction crews will continue embankment work through the end of October. Overhead electrical and communication utility installations will continue over the winter, as well as Enstar gas line installations, but that work will have no impact on traffic.

So far this year, very minimal impacts to commuters have been seen with a 45 mph speed restriction in place between the fairgrounds and interchange, as well as flaggers intermittently stopping traffic long enough to let trucks enter and exit the roadway.

Shelby expects larger impacts will occur when road construction ramps up next year.

“There will be temporary lanes to accommodate some of that paving,” Shelby said. “Just be aware of the signage, and construction should be moving along fairly quickly so things will be changing week to week as they proceed along the project.”

According to Shelby, the 55 mph speed limit will be reinstated once construction has officially closed for the season.

DOT said a two-lane, two-way traffic configuration will be maintained through the life of the project on a temporary asphalt surface with pavement markings. The project is expected to be completed in 2025 when the road will be fully opened as a four-lane highway all the way to Palmer.

For those interested in learning more about this project or other transportation projects happening around the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, DOT is hosting a free Mat-Su Transportation Fair at the Curtis Menard Sports Center on Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

