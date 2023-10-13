First snow of the season for Anchorage will melt!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snowfall in Anchorage Thursday helped the city record its first official snowfall of the season.

A mere 1.2 inches fell at the National Weather Service Forecast Office — it must at least 1/10th of an inch — in the early morning hours. Amounts reported around the city went from 1 inch to 2.3 inches.

Strong winds associated with two different storms, battered the Aleutians and southeast sections of Alaska. Strong winds associated with two different storms battered the Aleutians and Aoutheast sections of Alaska. The wet and windy conditions will continue into the weekend.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Metlakatla with 59 degrees.

The cold spot was Tanana, where the temperature went to 0 degrees.

