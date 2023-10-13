Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast, with little snow expected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The active weather in the Gulf of Alaska is keeping things on the warmer side across Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. While we’re seeing some areas of wintry mix to start the morning, the majority of Southcentral is dealing with light rain showers. The only exception will be through the Copper River Basin, which remains under a winter weather advisory through noon. An additional two to four inches of snow looks possible for the advisory, with storm totals amounting to six to 12 inches.

Warm weather looks to be the trend for much of the southern coastline, with a daily chance that rain showers remain in the forecast. A low building into the Gulf of Alaska will keep rain around for both Southcentral and Southeast into the weekend, with inland areas seeing a possible window of wintry mix. This chance for a wintry mix will quickly taper off, as warmer weather drives highs into the mid to upper 40s as we start next week. Not only will warm weather build into Southcentral, but overnight lows will struggle to drop below freezing for many locations.

Statewide, the cold air looks to be displaced through the weekend and into next week. This comes as a ridge of high pressure over Canada nudges its way westward. As it does, the colder air will slowly erode to the west, leaving warmer conditions for much of the state. This will also help steer Pacific Storms and Gulf of Alaska storms into Mainland Alaska, keeping the active weather with us.

One thing to watch will be the remnants of a typhoon next week that will weaken as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska. While we aren’t expected to see any significant weather with it, one can expect to see an increase in rain and winds from Southcentral to Southeast.

Where’s the colder weather? For now, it looks like the cooler-than-normal temperatures will remain across Western Alaska and along parts of the North Slope!

Have a safe weekend!

