In 48 hours, Anchorage School District received three threats

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By 9 a.m. Friday morning, school resource officer Ben Yoon had already had a long day.

“I was dealing with a threat this morning,” Yoon said.

In the span of just 48 hours, three different incidents occurred at campuses in the Anchorage School District. On Oct. 12, a student at West High School brought a water gun to school.

“While in first period class, the student displayed the toy gun and discharged it. Staff recovered the toy gun and secured it,” West High Principal Ja Dorris wrote to families via email.

Later that same day, Mears Middle School received a bomb threat.

“An adult male walked into our school, made a bomb threat, and fled. We immediately contacted our partners with the Anchorage Police Department (APD). When officers arrived, they located the suspect and took him into custody,” Mears principal Carla Marquand wrote in an email to parents at her school. Marquand noted that no bomb was found.

Then on Oct. 13, a student at Stellar Secondary School made a threat via social media towards the school. According to APD, the student was taken into custody and charges have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Yoon said cases involving online threats have increased during his time serving as a school resource officer (SRO).

“When I started 16 years ago as an SRO, social media wasn’t as huge as an issue,” Yoon said.

Yoon said every threatening social media post needs to be investigated to determine if it is an active threat. Even if a threat does not turn out to be real, Yoon said students still face consequences.

“A lot of kids don’t realize that there are true consequences to posting something that you might think is funny — or it’s a joke — but they have real life consequences now,” Yoon said. “You almost get banged twice. You get banged from the school district and you gets banged from the law enforcement side.”

Yoon said students can face charges, such as terroristic threatening or even jail time. Students could also face suspension or having to change schools.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to APD to ask how many school threats ASD has received in the last two years, but are still waiting on an answer. We also reached out to the district but the district said no one was unavailable to speak at this time.

