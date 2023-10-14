Alaskan Palestinian talks about Israel-Hamas war

"I was shocked by what happened," Dr. Youssef Barbour said. "It was not expected at all. It was very painful and very sad."
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden spoke Friday of the tremendous loss from the Israel-Hamas war as tens of thousands of civilians are on the move in northern Gaza after Israeli warnings that massive military action is imminent.

Israeli forces have begun entering the territory after giving the civilian population 24 hours to leave, before saying a ground force would strike back against last week’s Hamas terrorist attack which killed more than 1,000 in Israel.

“The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes,” President Biden said. “More than 1,000 — 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans.”

Biden also mentioned the suffering of Palestinians.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas,” President Biden said. “They’re suffering as a result as well.”

In Anchorage, a physician with loved ones caught in the Gaza war zone is nervously watching the events back home.

Palestinian American Dr. Youssef Barbour said he has a first cousin living in Gaza, caught like so many Gaza citizens directly in the middle of the war. While Dr. Barbour said his cousin is okay, he said his cousin’s husband lost 36 loved ones since Saturday when unprecedented terrorist attacks on Israel ignited into war.

Dr. Barbour said his cousin and her husband feel completely helpless ahead of this weekend’s planned ground offensive by Israel. While Dr. Barbour said he stands with the Palestinian people, he said he does not support — and was horrified by — Saturday’s Hamas terror attacks.

“I was shocked by what happened,” Dr. Barbour said. “It was not expected at all. It was very painful and very sad. For me, as a Palestinian who has families in Gaza, I can’t imagine the horror that they felt there.”

Anchorage’s rabbis, one who whom said he’s lost loved ones in Israel from the recent conflict, have spoken multiple times about their take on the war since Saturday’s terror attacks.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

