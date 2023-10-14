Halloween home decorator taking this holiday off for health reasons

Halloween home decorator taking this holiday off for health reasons
By Eric Sowl
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A popular East Anchorage neighborhood’s Halloween display is noticeably absent this year.

Billy Stapleton started decorating the yard at East 16th and Turpin Street in 2015. He calls his display Camp Crystal. It’s a family-friendly, homemade interactive Halloween experience.

In 2020, Stapleton did not set up the display because of COVID-19. Now, for the second time there will be no Camp Crystal. Stapleton is taking this year off to address some health issues — but he is already thinking about how he can go bigger for next year’s Halloween.

