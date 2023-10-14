KPB mayor, district superintendent host community meeting about dwindling enrollment in borough’s homeschool program

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - The growing number of families on the Kenai Peninsula choosing to homeschool their children led to a community conversation last Thursday in Soldotna.

The meeting served as a way for leaders and officials to better understand what improvements are needed in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s Connections homeschool program.

According to Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, there’s 8,450 students in the entire district with 1,039 of those students enrolled in Connections, but says a majority are enrolled in other homeschool programs outside of the district.

“About 25% of our students are homeschooled and about 60 percent of those students attend homeschool elsewhere — we want to know why,” Micciche said.

Many of the borough’s homeschooling students are enrolled in the Galena City School District’s IDEA program, the state’s first and largest homeschool program launched in 1997. Micciche says state funding of up to $8 million dollars is going to the Galena City School District instead of the KPB school district, but he’s hoping improvements to the district’s homeschool program can entice students back into the district.

“I’m not looking at it as competing, it’s how do we offer the best product possible for our students so they are the most successful and people naturally come to our school,” district Superintendent Clayton Holland said.

There was a large turnout at the community conversation, with dozens of parents coming out to voice their opinions on homeschooling options. Some parents expressed that enrolling in other programs was simply easier.

“Connections was still closed down for the summer, and so I called IDEA and they were open and so I easily enrolled and they were easy to work with,” homeschooling parent Misty Peterkin said.

Others didn’t see a need to draw students back to their local district.

“I appreciate the fact that Connections wants to be better, but I don’t know why we want to be better,” another district parent said. “Why don’t we support the schools that are actually educating the children.”

Some called for supporting students wherever they choose to learn.

“I get many examples of why IDEA is their choice over Connections, and the consistent theme is that IDEA has better support than Connections and better curriculum choices,” said Richard Derkevorkian, parent and former KPB assembly member.

Micciche and other officials said they came to listen to the needs of the community, and that wanting Connections to be improved is not just about school funding.

“The reality of this is we go to church with these families, these kids are on our sports teams, we’re involved with them — they’re our neighbors. We want to know what we’re missing on having them educated here,” Micciche said. “I feel like we offer this service as a borough, and I feel like a large portion of our customer base is not satisfied with what we’re delivering. So we’re here to listen on what it takes to satisfy their needs.”

On Thursday, Mayor Micciche had a follow-up conference with district superintendent Holland to speak on what was learned during what he’s calling a “productive” meeting.

Since last week’s community conversations, Micciche has reached out to several parent from both homeschool programs, hoping for advisement from parents for how to properly improve the program and looking for a path forward.

