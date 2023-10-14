Matsu Valley Rebuild finds “forever” home, but needs community support

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Valley-based nonprofit that accepts used and surplus building materials and sells them at a fraction of retail cost has officially moved to its new location in Palmer.

Matsu Valley Rebuild (MVR) has been searching for a new location since July of last year after the former building it was leasing in Wasilla was put up for sale.

According to operations manager Tim Zalinger, the shop was closed for a total of five weeks while it moved 5,000 square feet worth of materials to the new location off the Palmer-Wasilla Highway. He said it wasn’t an easy task, but necessary for the survival of the business.

“Any day, a 30-day notice could have come for us to, you know, leave,” Zalinger said. “That would have meant the end of the store.”

The store’s model is essentially a thrift shop for home renovation and construction. People donate usable building material they no longer need and the company sells it back into the community for a fraction of its retail value — 50% or less.

“Anything that regular thrift stores don’t take,” Zalinger said. “Our mission is to keep those building supplies out of the landfill and available to our community members.”

The new building, however — located next to the Salvation Army and close to downtown Palmer — has come with some financial hurdles as the recycling industry is not very profitable.

MVR didn’t have a $200,000 down payment required for the purchase, but Zalinger said the previous owners admired the company’s mission and agreed to make a deal for the downpayment to be paid over the course of 12 months in the form of quarterly installments.

Zalinger has since been lobbying for donations to come up with the first installment of $50,000 that’s due Nov. 15, approaching nearly 50 businesses and multiple community councils.

He has also started a GoFundMe campaign called “$200 x 250″ — asking 250 individuals, families, or partnerships to make $200 donations which would cover the total cost of the first payment. Currently, the GoFundMe has garnered $7,750 in backer support.

To further his efforts to raise funds, Zalinger is also hosting a fundraising event at the new location on Nov. 11, which will feature live music, food trucks, drinks for purchase, and serve as an open house for visitors to tour the new facility. All proceeds will go toward supporting the purchase of the property. The event will be held after store hours.

On Friday, local contractor Daniel McMullins stopped by with a donation of a few items from a remodel he’s been working on in the area. As a contractor, McMullins admitted that the number of usable items he’s seen disposed of is disturbing.

<31 24> “I am a little bit sickened at all the usable — or what appears to be usable — stuff in the landfill,” McMullins said. “A lot of good things that actually could be used by folks who, you know, either don’t want to buy brand new [or] maybe can’t buy brand new.”

In 2020, it was estimated that the Matnuska-Susitna Borough’s Central Landfill had 130 years left until it would be full.

Zalinger said he saw the need to have an entity like MVR available to Valley residents after his own experience in construction, and that wasteful disposal of usable items is especially frustrating in a state located at the end of supply chains.

“People worked to make something and it got shipped here, barged here, flown here,” Zalinger said. “We should squeeze every use out of it that we can before we go and, you know, mine, log, dig, whatever to create a whole new one.”

Zalinger said that while MVR is in need of financial support from the Valley community, people can also support the organization’s mission by donating items and shopping at the store. The nonprofit is also always looking for volunteers to help clean, organize, and unload donations at the warehouse.

