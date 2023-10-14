Mayor Bronson outlines municipality’s snow removal plan for the coming winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson outlined his administration’s plan for keeping up with snow removal this winter.

Bronson said his administration is dedicating $1.5 million to snow removal services as part of his 2024 proposed budget. He says he want the municipality to be prepared this time around if extreme weather hits Anchorage this winter — the first signs of which arrived this week.

But for those who lived in Anchorage last year are not as excited, recalling the historic snowfall last winter that created havoc on the streets — especially for street clearing crews. Residents were waiting days to be plowed out of snowed-in neighborhood streets.

“I think we waited three or four days before he came through, and then those graders made a huge difference when they come through and cleared the sidewalks and everything,” Anchorage resident Jessica Braunlich said.

Last December the area experienced a once-in-50 year snowfall event when back-to-back storms “canceled schools, closed businesses, and caused great difficulty for commuters,” Bronson said.

It was so bad that crews had a hard time keeping up, he said.

“I know residents were frustrated — as was I — by the timing of the snow removal last year. But please know that it was at no fault of our Maintenance and Operations crews,” Bronson said.

To be better prepared this time around, Bronson said the municipality is going to put together a snow removal plan that categorizes snow and ice alert response levels in three categories. A “level three” is when the mayor can declare a snow emergency.

“At this level a response will constitute maximum effort in providing all available resources, both public and private, to clear roadways,” Bronson said.

In coordination with his plan, the mayor said money will go toward expanding the snow removal contracts so the municipality can get more drivers and equipment on the road during an extreme event.

“Those contracts are in place, and we are ready,” Bronson said.

Braunlich — who is going to be traveling the roads in Anchorage again this winter — said she is hoping for different results this time around.

“I hope it is better because I don’t think we need all those school cancellations,” Braunlich said.

Bronson also said that in the event of a snow or ice emergency, Maintenance and Operations crews will be using the Rave mobile safety app to push notifications to the public about snow removal.

