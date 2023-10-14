Pacific storms keep Alaska cloudy and wet

Weekend temperatures warm up and prevent snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first snow for Anchorage on Thursday was non-existent on Friday as temperatures in the 40s melted it down. Temperatures are going to warm up with the next influx of warm, moist air from a low pressure system this weekend. Parts of Prince William Sound, like Cordova, Valdez and Whittier could see heavy rain amounts through early Sunday.

For Southcentral, the good news is that the storm lifts north Saturday night, leaving Sunday as the nicer of the two weekend days. Count on partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast Alaska sees additional rounds of wet weather, but precipitation that will not likely stay under an inch over the weekend.

Interior Alaska could see freezing rain move through the region Saturday.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Klawock with 65 degrees.

The cold spot was Utqiagvik, where the temperature went to 7 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrians no longer have to cross the road at a crosswalk provided it is safe.
Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect
Alaska State Troopers badge
2 Western Alaska men die following boat collision with barge on Kuskokwim River
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
‘A kill shot from the cannabis industry to the hemp industry’: Hemp regulations change in Alaska
Members of the Alaska state legislature
Vacated House seat stirs up questions with Alaska lawmakers
Alex Jalanin lives at the Aviator Hotel, which is being used as a winter shelter.
Living inside a winter homeless shelter in Anchorage

Latest News

JP-Fri. Night Sunset 10-13-23
Pacific storms keep Alaska cloudy and wet
Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast, with little snow expected
Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast with little snow expected
Warmer weather keeps rain in the forecast, with little snow expected
Warmer weather keeps rain with limited snow chances around
JP-First Snow-ANC 10-12-23
First snow of the season for Anchorage will melt!