Pacific storms keep Alaska cloudy and wet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first snow for Anchorage on Thursday was non-existent on Friday as temperatures in the 40s melted it down. Temperatures are going to warm up with the next influx of warm, moist air from a low pressure system this weekend. Parts of Prince William Sound, like Cordova, Valdez and Whittier could see heavy rain amounts through early Sunday.

For Southcentral, the good news is that the storm lifts north Saturday night, leaving Sunday as the nicer of the two weekend days. Count on partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast Alaska sees additional rounds of wet weather, but precipitation that will not likely stay under an inch over the weekend.

Interior Alaska could see freezing rain move through the region Saturday.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Klawock with 65 degrees.

The cold spot was Utqiagvik, where the temperature went to 7 degrees.

