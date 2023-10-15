Diverse crowd gathers for healing vigil in Anchorage synagogue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Israel-Hamas war unfolds halfway across the world, Anchorage’s Jewish leaders continue to offer spaces for healing and support for those both inside and outside the Jewish community.

Just three days after a solidarity event at the Dena’ina Center, Alaska’s largest Jewish organization, Congregation Beth Sholom, hosted a healing vigil on Saturday night, attracting about 200 people to its Northeast Anchorage synagogue for an interfaith night of prayer, music, short speeches and acts of solidarity.

Near the end of the service, visitors filed one by one to the front of the church to place a colorful pebble representing an individual killed in the conflict on a small table. Among those visitors were Alaskan Palestinians, according to Rabbi Abram Goodstein.

“Even if everyone that we know has survived this or is alive — which, luckily for me, that’s the case — I know people who know people who are dead right now, who were taken hostage, so we’re not very far away from this calamity, so we need to heal,” Goodstein said. “Healing is really important and getting over this is really important and we have to accept that this is a new normal that ... could take weeks, years for this to be resolved.”

A handful of current and former Alaska politicians spoke at the service, including Alaska Sen. Forrest Dunbar, D-Anchorage, Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant and former state lieutenant governor Valerie Nurr’araluk Davidson.

Dunbar described his past experiences in Israel and the importance of the country to the Jewish people.

The state senator, who grew up in rural Alaska, was accustomed to being one of the only Jewish members in his community. He described visiting Israel and being in the majority for once as a “transcendent experience.”

The war, “cuts at that sense of security, at that sense of a homeland,” Dunbar said, later adding, “I also want to see a Palestinian state that is safe and free.”

Constant said that during times of darkness and immense suffering — occurring both in Israel and Ukraine — it’s important to remember that there are ways to help.

The Assembly chair recommended supporting the efforts to bring food and healthcare to the needy while also providing comfort to neighbors in the Jewish and Islamic communities.

“The brighter future we’ve all been working for, those of us in this cause of justice, feels like it’s further away today than it was a week ago but it’s not, because together we will continue to do what we’ve always done. And that is to continue fighting to build that world where the light shines and everyone has a place in it,” Constant said.

Goodstein said that having so many Alaska leaders come out and publicly support Israel was “beautiful and exactly what we needed to hear.”

“Many of us are here in the U.S. because our own family fled from whatever country they were [in] from pogroms,” Goodstein said. “We just witnessed a pogrom happen on live television in real-time, and so, we’re all very much triggered by that because we came here to avoid that.”

