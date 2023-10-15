Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make SNL cameos, seen holding hands

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.(Associated Press, Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on the new episode of Saturday Night Live and were later seen holding hands, according to reports.

The couple, who’s romance has been in the headlines recently, spent their Saturday in New York City, where they made separate cameos on SNL.

This weekend’s episode of SNL was hosted by Pete Davidson and comes after the end of a long writers’ strike.

One sketch featured Davidson along with SNL mainstays Kenan Thompson, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker in a parody of the NFL’s coverage of Swift attending Chiefs games in support of tight end Kelce in the last few weeks.

The camera then cut to Kelce at the end of the sketch when Thompson said he wanted to speak to “someone who actually wants to talk football.”

Swift’s appearance on the show was a bit more subtle, as she appeared in an all-black outfit to introduce rapper Ice Spice, who was the episode’s musical guest.

Fox News reports the two were later seen leaving the SNL after party hand in hand.

Speculation from across the country on the dating status of Swift and Kelce after the football player gave the singer his phone number at one of her concerts.

Despite the attention they have garnered, neither have commented publicly on their relationship.

