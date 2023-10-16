2 killed in Wasilla home fire

FastCast digital headlines for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were killed in a residential fire Saturday night in Wasilla, Alaska State Troopers wrote in their daily dispatch, Sunday night.

Terry Mason, 73, and Emma Mason, 67, were found dead inside a home after reports of it being on fire, AST wrote. Troopers said they got a report of the fire at 11:42 Saturday night on Terrell Drive where the structure was “fully involved.” No one else was in the home when it was on fire, AST wrote.

Foul play is not suspected. This is an ongoing investigation.

