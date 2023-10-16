Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas, Fred Gamble and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the food manufacturer’s plant near Fulton when at some point, they spotted a human arm and called authorities.

The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying...
An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
Pedestrians no longer have to cross the road at a crosswalk provided it is safe.
Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
‘A kill shot from the cannabis industry to the hemp industry’: Hemp regulations change in Alaska
Municipal and Alaska DOT snow removal crews are both responsible for clearing Anchorage's...
Mayor Bronson outlines municipality’s snow removal plan for the coming winter

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years
University of Alaska Fairbanks spearheads $13.9 million study on climate change’s impact on...
University of Alaska Fairbanks spearheads $13.9 million study on climate change’s impact on Western Alaska
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush