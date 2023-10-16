Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
Pedestrians no longer have to cross the road at a crosswalk provided it is safe.
Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
‘A kill shot from the cannabis industry to the hemp industry’: Hemp regulations change in Alaska
Municipal and Alaska DOT snow removal crews are both responsible for clearing Anchorage's...
Mayor Bronson outlines municipality’s snow removal plan for the coming winter

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Muslim woman stabbed in Illinois, son killed after she urged landlord to ‘pray for peace’
“Skill games” require players to make choices to win, a distinction that has landed the games...
Gaming the System: Skill games create regulatory confusion across the nation
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case