Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley

Morning FastCast Oct. 16, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the mountains outside of Eagle River.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 33-year-old Joshua Randich died from a paragliding crash near Magnificent Peak, one of the peaks lining the Eagle River Valley.

Troopers were notified of the crash around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday by a photographer of the victim.

Troopers say that after losing sight of Randich, the photographer and others tracked him down within 15 minutes and began CPR on him. Randich was later taken on an Alaska Air National Guard Pave Hawk helicopter to an Anchorage hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy. The troopers’ investigation is ongoing.

