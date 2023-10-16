Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven to bring heavy rain to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ridging in Canada continues to nose itself into Alaska, leading to a fairly benign weather pattern over much of the state. While that has been the case, some areas are still dealing with winter weather. Parts of Western Alaska remain under a winter weather advisory, where light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice look possible through the day. Southerly flow across much of Alaska is keeping a moist and mild weather environment in place across the state. From Southcentral to the Slope, temperatures remain on the warmer side, with no below-zero wind chills being reported this morning.

While things are trending drier across Southcentral this week, widespread heavy rain is set to make a return to Southeast. This comes as the remnants of Typhoon Bolaven build into the Gulf of Alaska. While it is weakening as it shifts to the east, there will be plenty of moisture associated with it. This will lead to many areas in the panhandle seeing upwards of 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour time period, with some areas managing to see higher amounts. As a result of this, some minor flooding looks possible in the coming days, especially in areas where the soil is already moist. In addition to the rains, winds will also build into Southeast. Many areas could likely see winds gusting as high as 60 mph through Tuesday night.

Beyond the middle of this week, the focus shifts to a cold front that will drive southward through the state. This front will lead to a drastic drop in our temperatures, as we’ll be trading highs of 40s and 50s for afternoon highs near freezing. It’ll be the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen all season. While the frontal passage itself looks dry, we could see some light snowfall chances near the gulf coast.

The rest of the month favors a cooler-than-normal weather pattern, with much of the lower third of the state trending drier. It’s very likely that we’ll end October with little or no snow in the forecast.

