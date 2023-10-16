Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven taking aim on Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ex-Typhoon Bolaven is now an extratropical low, but the remnants of what was a beast of a storm just last week are still packing a pretty mean punch.

It’s likely that by Wednesday as it moves through the Gulf of Alaska, heavy rains of 2-4 inches are possible for parts of the Southeast Panhandle. Ketchikan will be under a high wind watch beginning Tuesday as winds are expected to gust to about 40 mph. Bolaven is expected to make landfall near Yakutat late Wednesday to early Thursday. Bolaven has been on a long journey through the North Pacific where it’s been wreaking havoc in its path. However, Bolaven is losing strength by the day.

In the meantime, winter weather advisories are in effect from Aniak to Sleetmute, Sunday through Monday. Snow of 1-3 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch are possible.

On the North Slope, Kaktovik to Point Thompson will likely see snow, blowing snow, freezing rain, and gusting winds to 40 mph as they also remain under a winter storm advisory until midnight.

The Southcentral region from Prince William Sound to Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley will continue to dry out and see some well-deserved autumn conditions with mild highs in the 40s, a little sunshine, and blue skies. However, more wet weather is expected for the Kenai Peninsula.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.