Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although many of the residents of a Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment have already moved out, there remain those who continue to occupy the lot at Third Avenue and Ingra Street.

But it won’t be for much longer — starting Monday, homeless residents will have 10 days to leave the encampment or face abatement.

Abatement notices (dated Monday, Oct. 16) were already posted on the fences around the encampment on Sunday, warning that all personal property left in the camp after next week will be removed and either temporarily stored or thrown out, depending on its condition. Anything that could be considered junk will be thrown out.

The municipality has said its focus will remain on demobilizing the camp and clearing the lot to reduce possible problems. Last week, notices were posted around the camp encouraging people to register for the new winter shelters. Cold weather shelter spaces are expected to come online on Monday, beginning with the Alex and Aviator hotels.

Even with so little time remaining before the planned abatement, numerous people on Sunday who are experiencing homelessness and living at the encampment said they’re unsure of where they will go next.

“I mean, no one’s contacted me for housing, they came out and gave me a little 3-by-5 card and I called the number, no response, it went straight to voicemail,” said Nathaniel Hicks Jr., who lives in a tent in the downtown encampment.

Hicks said he has “no qualms about going somewhere warm,” and will consider moving into the shelter, even though he put a lot of resources into his current makeshift residence.

“It’s nerve-wracking and this is my beautiful tent for now. I’m working on upgrading it but then now I keep having to deal with more rhetoric from them constantly sitting over there policing us,” Hicks said. “No one feels comfortable coming down here ... we have it to where some places have businesses, whether it’s selling cigarettes or whatever, and they really keep their foot on our necks so to speak.”

Another person living at Third and Ingra is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to put into storage and currently lives out of a fully functional motorhome there.

Beavers said it’s still “up in the air” where he will go next but that he’s used to being on the go, having lived in 12 different states.

“There’s the hotels, and then there’s a Henry House over here, there’s Brother Francis down there, there’s like I said these campgrounds,” Beavers said. “There’s options but most of them come with rules and regulations so you’re not getting to live your life, you know, you’re living under some type of ruling and we don’t want to do it.”

Beavers said he’s worried for those living out of tents within the encampment, especially those dealing with addiction and other health issues. The Indiana native says many people living in the encampment can not take care of themselves.

“I have never seen just so many people with no legs because their legs are getting cut off, they’re amputees from alcoholism, it’s insane,” Beavers said.

“What’s going on? What’s going on here specifically that’s making people drink like they are?” he added.

Rob Cupples, who owns property across the street from the downtown camp, believes that with the increased support from the Anchorage Police Department, there’s been a significant decrease in problems during the day.

“Having them down here has been a night and day difference, it’s been a tremendous support for the neighborhood. It’s been very convenient for me when I have a problem to be able to walk across the street and get immediate APD support and so that’s been real positive,” Cupples said.

According to Cupples, after Oct. 1, a one-way traffic route was implemented, not letting vehicles back inside the area once they leave. He believes the camp has been shrinking the past couple of weeks, with the higher police presence and as the temperatures drop.

“I’m optimistic and I’m hopeful and I’m sure it’s going to happen but I look forward to actually physically seeing the work take place and begin on the 26th,” Cupples said.

City officials have warned the camp could be closed by Oct. 26 but say it could take longer. The municipality encourages those experiencing homelessness to go to a shelter as soon as it becomes available and before spaces fill up.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.