Weather Lab shows students at Girdwood K-8 the power of air
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey takes us to Girdwood School, which is surrounded by mountains and glaciers, giving these students a front-row seat to the dynamic weather conditions in their neighborhood.

Melissa showed the seventh graders in Mr. Robinson’s science class the power of changing the temperature of the air.

Check out the full weather lab series here.

Next week, Melissa is headed to Ravenwood Elementary in Eagle River.

