Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the placement of razor blades this month at Schroeder Park in Eagle River.

After learning of a 3-year-old’s close call sliding into razor blades, Anchorage police were directed to the park again on Sunday after a razor blade was found on the ground by playground equipment.

While there have been no injuries reported, at least one family had a frightening experience with the razors.

On Oct. 8, Felicia Pope, alongside her husband and their daughter, Abigail, were playing at the park.

Pope says her daughter was on the playground structure and was preparing to go down the slide when she noticed razor blades on it. Pope was standing near the swing sets at the park and made a mad dash toward her daughter.

“I ran as fast as my body would let me run — even faster,” Pope said. “And if you see the playground, I had to crawl underneath really quickly and jump back up and grab her. It all happened so quickly.”

Abigail was within inches of sliding into the razor blade, Pope recounts. She said she was only able to see the blades because of where she was standing in the park.

“It was designed to catch a kid at max force with gravity working against them. It was designed to harm,” Pope said.

Pope said that the fact that this happened in her neighborhood is unsettling. Pope’s family moved to Alaska a year and a half ago to live somewhere safer, she said, and the incident reminded her of their time on the East Coast.

“We are from the East Coast, the greater Philadelphia area. I’ve never heard of anybody putting razor blades [on slides], but I have heard of children being killed by stray bullets,” Pope said. “We left that area and traveled 4,000 miles to the Last Frontier to get back to some old-fashioned ways of living.”

Pope said Abigail spent the first several days since after the incident struggling to drive or be near parks.

“She would start yelling and screaming,” Pope said. “Up until today, she’s not been comfortable near the park.”

APD said it is still investigating and has had officers walk around the park. So far, no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.