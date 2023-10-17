Heavy rain and high winds return to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Coastal showers remain with us this morning across Southcentral, with a fairly quiet stretch of weather ahead for much of the region. While we’ll keep rain showers in the forecast, the rest of the week is shaping up to be a drier and sunnier one for the gulf coast region. We’ll see highs today return back into the mid 40s, with coastal regions seeing highs warm near 50 in some spots.

While showers are in the forecast for Southcentral, widespread rain and winds are building into Southeast. This comes from the remnants of Typhoon Bolaven, which continues to weaken as it drifts through the Gulf of Alaska. While rain will begin to ramp up today, the heaviest will only fall through the Southern Inner Channels, with areas further north likely seeing less than half an inch of rain through the day. Starting late tonight and through Thursday is when the heaviest rain begins to build into the panhandle. Rain amounts will top out in the 2 to 4 inch range for many across Southeast, with winds gusting upwards of 60 mph. Due to recent rains in the region and the ongoing threat for rain, minor flooding is possible even for areas not covered by the flood watch. If you live in flood prone locations, now is the time to make sure you have a plan in place just in case minor flooding does occur.

On the heels of the heavy rain in Southeast, will come colder temperatures sweeping south through the state. A cold front will drop through the Northwest Arctic Borough beginning Wednesday and drive southeast through the state. While this will primarily be a dry frontal passage, coastal regions of Western Alaska and further inland could see some light snow with accumulations remaining less than 4 inches. As the cold front drives through Southcentral, we’ll see a few flurries with 5 to 10 degrees shaved off our afternoon highs by the weekend. The front will even make it into Southeast, where some isolated areas of wintry mix are possible with high sin the lower 40s.

While a cold snap is in the forecast, the rest of October will likely trend on the warmer side with little in the way of rain and snow.

Have a blessed Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.