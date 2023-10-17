Southcentral gets sunshine this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain and high winds will affect southeast Alaska Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds out of the southeast will ramp up 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph! And a flood watch will go into effect late Tuesday. This storm contains the remnants of a typhoon so that is why it will be so wet and windy in the region.

Through the interior, also on the quiet side. A chance of snow showers is in the outlook for Tuesday morning in Fairbanks, otherwise, mostly cloudy. They will experience the cooler temperatures starting Thursday, and nighttime temperatures could drop to single numbers. This is due to a cold front that starts over the northwest part of the state.

High winds for the northwest will bring up waves and surf in northwest Alaska. The storm is also likely to drop snow over the north coast as it pulls in colder air across the state.

Hot spot: Klawock with 61 degrees.

Cold spot: Nuiqsut at 10 degrees.

