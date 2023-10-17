Southcentral gets sunshine this week

Heavy rain in SE, and colder air moves south
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain and high winds will affect southeast Alaska Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds out of the southeast will ramp up 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph! And a flood watch will go into effect late Tuesday. This storm contains the remnants of a typhoon so that is why it will be so wet and windy in the region.

Through the interior, also on the quiet side. A chance of snow showers is in the outlook for Tuesday morning in Fairbanks, otherwise, mostly cloudy. They will experience the cooler temperatures starting Thursday, and nighttime temperatures could drop to single numbers. This is due to a cold front that starts over the northwest part of the state.

High winds for the northwest will bring up waves and surf in northwest Alaska. The storm is also likely to drop snow over the north coast as it pulls in colder air across the state.

Hot spot: Klawock with 61 degrees.

Cold spot: Nuiqsut at 10 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
Pedestrians no longer have to cross the road at a crosswalk provided it is safe.
Anchorage drivers urged to stay alert as new law goes into effect
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
‘A kill shot from the cannabis industry to the hemp industry’: Hemp regulations change in Alaska

Latest News

Mineral Creek Sunset-JP 10-16-23
Southcentral gets sunshine this week
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven to bring heavy rain to Southeast
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven to bring heavy rain to Southeast
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven to bring heavy rain to Southeast
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven to bring heavy rain to Southeast
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven taking aim on Southeast Alaska
Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven taking aim on Southeast Alaska