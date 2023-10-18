2 women charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Delta Junction

FastCast afternoon headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (KTUU) - Two women were arrested on Tuesday in Delta Junction in connection with a hit-and-run that left one man dead.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 32-year-old Chelsie Erickson was charged with criminally negligent homicide following an investigation into the death of a Delta Junction man in August on the Alaska Highway.

In addition to Chelsie, Janell Erickson, 60, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

The investigation into the hit-and-run of John Emerick was aided by the Department of Public Safety’s Technical Crimes Unit in Anchorage and a tip submitted to the troopers, according to troopers. Emerick was found dead just outside of town on Aug. 29.

Troopers say they located a pickup in a locked shed outside of the Ericksons’ house. The truck was missing several parts, including the hood and grill. After conducting further investigation, troopers concluded the pickup had previously struck Emerick.

The Ericksons are in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

Troopers ask that those with any additional information about the case to call authorities at 907-451-5100.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure

Latest News

Anchorage's Aviator, Alex hotels running out of space for homeless people
Anchorage's Aviator, Alex hotels running out of space for homeless people
Memphis police at a crime scene
104 Anchorage homicide defendants included in court backlog, 21 are released on bail
The Mat-Su Borough School District has concluded that there was no significant misuse of school...
Mat-Su school district finds no staff assisted students in student-led protest
Southcentral residents react to Anchorage Assembly’s proposed short-term rental ordinance
Southcentral residents react to Anchorage Assembly’s proposed short-term rental ordinance