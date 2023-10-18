2 women charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Delta Junction

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (KTUU) - Two women were arrested on Tuesday in Delta Junction in connection with a hit-and-run that left one man dead.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 32-year-old Chelsie Erickson was charged with criminally negligent homicide following an investigation into the death of a Delta Junction man in August on the Alaska Highway.

In addition to Chelsie, Janell Erickson, 60, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

The investigation into the hit-and-run of John Emerick was aided by the Department of Public Safety’s Technical Crimes Unit in Anchorage and a tip submitted to the troopers, according to troopers. Emerick was found dead just outside of town on Aug. 29.

Troopers say they located a pickup in a locked shed outside of the Ericksons’ house. The truck was missing several parts, including the hood and grill. After conducting further investigation, troopers concluded the pickup had previously struck Emerick.

The Ericksons are in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

Troopers ask that those with any additional information about the case to call authorities at 907-451-5100.

