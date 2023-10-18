Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure

Latest News

Anchorage's Aviator, Alex hotels running out of space for homeless people
Anchorage's Aviator, Alex hotels running out of space for homeless people
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 women charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Delta Junction
Memphis police at a crime scene
104 Anchorage homicide defendants included in court backlog, 21 are released on bail
The Mat-Su Borough School District has concluded that there was no significant misuse of school...
Mat-Su school district finds no staff assisted students in student-led protest