Anchorage’s Aviator, Alex hotels running out of space for homeless people

FastCast afternoon headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage city plan to offer hotel rooms as winter shelter is just getting underway, but it already looks as though there will not be enough beds for every person who registered for one.

On Monday, the city began moving people from homeless camps to hotel rooms in both the Aviator Hotel and the Alex Hotel. By midday Tuesday, Anchorage Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said about 35% of the beds available — 133 of the 374 — had already been filled. She said the Alex Hotel, which has fewer rooms, would likely be full by Wednesday.

Johnson said bed space still available will go to people whose names are on the preregistered list. She said the list has a total of 600 names, meaning more than 200 individuals likely won’t get a hotel bed.

In a text message, Johnson said the city is still working on shelter implementation and will re-evaluate shelter space in the coming week. She said people should continue to register and get on the list so the city can know the total number of people who are seeking shelter and whether they might fit into other shelters like Covenant House.

According to Johnson, the city still plans to open a congregate shelter in the old Solid Waste Services administrative building, likely next week, that will have a maximum of 150 beds.

To register for winter shelter, call the city’s shelter hotline at 907-865-5329.

