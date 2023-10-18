Glenn Highway bridge damaged by excavator

Glenn Highway bridge damaged by collision with excavator
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A bridge carrying Glenn Highway traffic over a road at the South Peters Creek exit was hit Monday by an excavator being carried on a trailer, necessitating repairs.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said the right-hand shoulder of the northbound lane of the highway will be closed until the bridge is repaired, but did not expand on expected delays as that happens.

A department spokesperson said that the bridge was hit by the large construction equipment Monday around 4:15 p.m. as a trailer hauling the excavator drove under the highway bridge on Ski Road.

Authorities said one girder was damaged and needs to be replaced, while “several others” took on minor damage and can be repaired in place.

A bridge carrying Glenn Highway traffic over a road at the South Peters Creek exit was hit...
A bridge carrying Glenn Highway traffic over a road at the South Peters Creek exit was hit Monday by an excavator being carried on a trailer, necessitating repairs.(Carly Schreck/Alaska's News Source)
