John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child

Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - John Stamos has revealed in his upcoming memoir that he is a survivor of child sexual abuse at the hands of a former babysitter.

The 60-year-old “Full House” star shared in an interview with People that it took him writing a book to fully realize what had happened.

“I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away,” Stamos said. “It was like you’re playing dead, so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. It was not good.”

He described recalling the abuse as he was writing an acceptance speech for an award he received for his advocacy for abused children.

“And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment,’” he said. “I didn’t want the headlines to be that, and I don’t want the book to be over that.”

Stamos added, “ It is a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”

At the time, Stamos said he didn’t tell anyone.

“But I’ll tell you if I found out someone was doing that to my son … that’s a totally different story,” he said.

Stamos shares a 5-year-old son named Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” will be available on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove...
Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
People charged with homicide, released in Anchorage on bail, exceeds number of homicides...
104 Anchorage homicide defendants included in court backlog, 21 are released on bail

Latest News

Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Parent threatens coaches, players with gun at youth football game, police say
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO