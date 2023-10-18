Mat-Su school district finds no staff assisted students in student-led protest

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District has concluded that there was no significant misuse of school resources and that all staff acted appropriately regarding a protest investigation that happened last month.

At the Sept. 6 MSBSD school board meeting, Ben Kolendo, a senior at Mat-Su Career & Technical High School, and student representative, and others staged a student-run protest surrounding a policy change on the student advisory representative position.

“We staged a protest at the September 6 school board meeting in response to the school board passing or planning on passing policy 9110, which would remove you know, me as a student representative,” Kolendo said.

The district initially began investigations last month, after the school board received complaints.

“School Board members heard from constituents about the possible misuse of school resources and reported advocacy about controversial issues occurring,” the district wrote in a statement.

Kolendo said two days after the school board meeting, he was first pulled aside and told there was going to be an investigation about whether staff may have played an inappropriate role in the protest. He said he was later pulled out of class and was questioned about the role staff members had in the protest.

“Did [your advisor] encourage or bring up the conversation of a protest? Did she want you to do this? Did she try and push you and do this?” Kolendo recounted school administrators asking him.

He told investigators that staff members, including his principal, advisors, and teachers, never helped with or talked about the protest during class time. Instead, he says he only met with students outside of school almost every day for two weeks before that protest.

Barbara Jackson, a teacher in the district, was one of the staff members investigated.

“Just incredibly disheartened and discouraged that this is occurring,” Jackson said. “The questions were really regarding use of school materials and use of instructional time and then what type of advice did I give the students.”

Jackson said that she specifically told students not to use school materials and that they would need to purchase their own. But now, she says, she is uncertain to what degree she can help her students when it comes to their civil duties and is worried about the impact this could have on student development.

“What effect does that have on the future of their willingness to engage in public advocacy?” Jackson said.

