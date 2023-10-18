Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
2 killed in Wasilla home fire
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
Another person living in downtown camp is Pablo Beavers, who was packing up his belongings to...
Time is running out for those living at Downtown Anchorage homeless encampment, with many unsure of where to go
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure

Latest News

Wildlife troopers rescue deer from cold Alaska waters
Deer struggling in cold Alaskan waters saved by wildlife troopers who give them a lift in their boat
Deer in cold water saved by Alaska Wildlife Troopers (Video courtesy Alaska State Troopers)
Deer in cold water saved by Alaska Wildlife Troopers
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast