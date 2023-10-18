Southcentral residents react to Anchorage Assembly’s proposed short-term rental ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage Assembly wants to explore what type of impact short-term rentals are having on the municipality’s housing market.

The Assembly is proposing an ordinance to regulate and create a licensing program for short-term rentals that operate in Anchorage. According to the ordinance, Anchorage is dealing with a housing shortage and there is a need to increase supply to offset skyrocketing home prices.

Some residents in the greater Anchorage area are expressing mixed reactions to the proposal.

Rob Cupples has been operating short-term rental units in Anchorage since 2017. He operates a total of five Airbnb-based vacation rentals called Cupples Cottages.

When looking at the proposed ordinance, he said there are some things he likes about it. He thinks the municipality has the right to know where short-term rentals operate, who owns them, and who operates them.

But there are some things about the proposal that concern him: annual licenses would be $400 per short-term rental unit and owners or property managers must respond to complaints or emergencies within one hour, according to the proposal.

“I know I cannot guarantee every moment of my life I can be reached within 60 minutes. It’s simply not realistic, " Cupples said.

He also talked about how the measure has language addressing noise nuisances, safety inspections, and occupancy limits, and it requires owners to have a minimum property liability insurance of $500,000.

“For those short-term rental operators who operate on platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo, these sites provide the property operator a million-dollar host liability coverage, so it’s already there,” Cupples said. “This particular component of the ordinance would have the most impact, I would think, on independent operators.”

One of the authors of the proposal, Assembly member Randy Sulte, said the purpose of the measure is not to restrict short-term rentals but to start the process of collecting data on them. The measure aims to find out how many operate in Anchorage, whether they are having an impact on the market, and whether they are being managed properly.

“The intent is to make sure that there’s safety and reasonable enjoyment for the renter and then the same for the neighborhood and the community,” Sulte said.

However, Mike Edgington — who is a Girdwood resident and member of the board of supervisors — said he thinks the ordinance is great for the Municipality of Anchorage, but questions if the proposal is good for his community.

Edgington said his community has already collected the data on rental units. He said short-term rentals represent 18% of the housing market in Girdwood.

“It’s often people buying second homes in Girdwood, or in many cases ... buying a house and then running it as a short-term rental,” Edgington said.

Edgington said he would like to see stronger language added to the ordinance that addresses the excessive use of short-term rental units in neighborhoods and encourages people to consider long-term rental units.

“My concern is the way the ordinance is currently written, it’s unclear whether that could ever be a future option,” Edgington said.

The proposed ordinance also has a fine schedule attached for owners and operators who violate the conditions; fines range from $75 to $300.

The Assembly plans to take up the proposal in December.

