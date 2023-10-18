Strong cold front to bring coldest air of the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain and windy conditions continue to pummel Southeast, where Ketchikan has already seen over 6 inches of rainfall. A flood watch remains in effect for the Southern Inner Channels through Thursday afternoon. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely today, with storm totals in many spots approaching 3 to 8 inches. The heaviest rainfall amounts will be in areas where a flood watch remains in effect. While some dry time will be possible today, it will primarily only occur for the northern and central panhandle.

While Southeast is dealing with rains and winds, Southcentral continues to see tranquil weather. Coastal winds remain with us today, as the area of low pressure continues to exert some influence on us. The strongest winds will be near Kodiak, where gusts up to 40 mph will resuspend ash from the Novarupta-Katmai eruption of 1912. Those with respiratory ailments who live on Kodiak Island will need to monitor the air quality. Winds will gradually die down into the evening hours, as the low continues to move northeast through the Gulf of Alaska. Highs for many across Southcentral today will warm into the 40s, with a few locations in the Copper River Basin likely staying in the 30s for highs.

The big story statewide is now shifting to the colder weather that’s returning to the state. An area of low pressure currently approaching the Seward Peninsula will lead to colder weather spilling into the state. While some snow showers and wintry mix will occur for Western and Southwest Alaska, as the front approaches Southcentral it will be moisture starved. At best we could see a few flurries overnight into Thursday, with clear skies quickly to follow.

The colder weather spills in through the rest of the week, with afternoon highs by this weekend dropping into the lower 30s and overnight lows in the 10s. It will be the coldest air we’ve seen this season, with temperatures in Southeast also expected to drop into the upper 30s by early next week.

Looking ahead through the rest of the month, things look to remain fairly quiet across Southcentral. A slight uptick in moisture looks possible through the latter part of the month.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.