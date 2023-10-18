Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The woman indicted after a viral video showed a boat circling dangerously close to a floatplane in Halibut Cove has entered a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Marian Beck was indicted on Jan. 19 on charges of attempted destruction of aircraft and gross negligent operation of a vessel in connection with the Aug. 23, 2022, incident.

Per the terms of the agreement, Beck will plead guilty to gross negligent operation of a vessel, with the charge of attempted destruction of aircraft to be dismissed at sentencing.

The agreement includes a 90-day maximum cap on time to serve, a fine of $25,000 and the relinquishing of Beck’s mariners license to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Beck will also agree to pay full restitution to the victim after an evidentiary hearing. She will face one year of supervised release or up to five years on probation.

The pilot of the plane involved in the incident, Alaska Ultimate Safaris owner Eric Lee, said he was trying to taxi out of the cove with seven passengers on board for a bear sightseeing tour when the boat sped around in circles close to the plane.

According to court documents, Lee said he initially thought the boat operator was trying to communicate something to him, but the boat did not slow down and got so close to the aircraft he was concerned a collision might damage the plane’s floatation.

After the incident, video of the encounter circulated widely on social media.

It is unclear if a date has been set for the evidentiary hearing.

