Alaska Federation of Natives Convention gets underway in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Natives from every corner of the state are at the Dena’ina Center in downtown Anchorage for the Thursday start of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention. It’s a time for people to renew connections and visit with friends as well as address important issues of public policy and government.

This year’s theme is “Our Ways of Life” but according to AFN Co-chair Joe Nelson, it’s more of a call to defend traditional ways of life.

“We are always in the courts over all kinds of things so we just have to continually be advocating to protect our way of life for the next generations,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the convention strives for unity, to address issues important to Alaska Natives with a single strong voice.

This year delegates to the convention will consider adopting 29 resolutions. Several deal with subsistence, including one sponsored by the AFN board that asks Congress “to permanently protect the right of Alaska Native people to engage in subsistence fishing in Alaska’s navigable waters.” Nelson said some or all of the resolutions will likely be adopted after a lengthy debate on Saturday.

The conference isn’t just about advocating for Native rights, it’s also about commerce. The Alaska Native Customary Art Fair boasts one of the largest gatherings of Alaska Native artists in the state. Nelson said the income generated from the art fair is an important boost for artists and urged people to shop for the holidays so artists didn’t have any inventory left to take home.

The AFN Convention runs from Oct. 19-21. It is free and open to the public at the Dena’ina Center in downtown Anchorage. The Customary Art Fair is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

