Alaska Federation of Natives hosts Tribal Conference on eve of convention

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the 10th annual Alaska Federation of Natives Tribal Conference. The conference, an AFN official says, acts like a prep meeting leading into Thursday’s start of the AFN Convention.

“It’s really grown and expanded over the years to cover a wide array of issues that affect tribes. Sometimes those issues also affect the broader Alaska Native community. But this is really a chance for tribes to come together and deal with tribal issues,” AFN Executive Vice President and General Council Nicole Borromeo said.

One of the hot topics discussed on Wednesday was protecting subsistence fishing priorities for Alaska Native communities. Borromeo said that subsistence is a unifying issue across the Alaska Native community.

“Anytime our right to hunt and fish as we have for centuries and continue to practice our traditional ways of life, anytime that’s threatened, you’ll see the Alaska Native community band together to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to preserve those rights to pass down to the next generation,” Borromeo said.

Another one of the topics discussed during the session was the new lawsuit, United States and Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission v. State of Alaska. That lawsuit comes after the Biden administration sued Alaska due to conflicting emergency orders regarding fishery management on the Kuskokwim River back in 2022.

“We had thought that we had secured those rights under federal law, and it is now being questioned once again by the state of Alaska,” Borromeo said.

Some of the public testimony during the conference shared fears from individuals about what the lawsuit could mean. One attendee, Manokotak’s Tessa Nicherson, expressed her concerns about what the lawsuit could mean for her family. She said she often fishes as a way to bring food to her family. She also collects fish for her parents who are now elders.

“We want to protect our future. And protect for our children and grandchildren,” Nicherson said. “It was brought to my attention because we live this daily in the villages and we want our voices heard.”

Alaska’s News Source contacted the Biden administration regarding the lawsuit but has not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.