Alaska Federation of Natives hosts Tribal Conference on eve of convention

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the 10th annual Alaska Federation of Natives Tribal Conference. The conference, an AFN official says, acts like a prep meeting leading into Thursday’s start of the AFN Convention.

“It’s really grown and expanded over the years to cover a wide array of issues that affect tribes. Sometimes those issues also affect the broader Alaska Native community. But this is really a chance for tribes to come together and deal with tribal issues,” AFN Executive Vice President and General Council Nicole Borromeo said.

One of the hot topics discussed on Wednesday was protecting subsistence fishing priorities for Alaska Native communities. Borromeo said that subsistence is a unifying issue across the Alaska Native community.

“Anytime our right to hunt and fish as we have for centuries and continue to practice our traditional ways of life, anytime that’s threatened, you’ll see the Alaska Native community band together to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to preserve those rights to pass down to the next generation,” Borromeo said.

Another one of the topics discussed during the session was the new lawsuit, United States and Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission v. State of Alaska. That lawsuit comes after the Biden administration sued Alaska due to conflicting emergency orders regarding fishery management on the Kuskokwim River back in 2022.

“We had thought that we had secured those rights under federal law, and it is now being questioned once again by the state of Alaska,” Borromeo said.

Some of the public testimony during the conference shared fears from individuals about what the lawsuit could mean. One attendee, Manokotak’s Tessa Nicherson, expressed her concerns about what the lawsuit could mean for her family. She said she often fishes as a way to bring food to her family. She also collects fish for her parents who are now elders.

“We want to protect our future. And protect for our children and grandchildren,” Nicherson said. “It was brought to my attention because we live this daily in the villages and we want our voices heard.”

Alaska’s News Source contacted the Biden administration regarding the lawsuit but has not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove...
Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
People charged with homicide, released in Anchorage on bail, exceeds number of homicides...
104 Anchorage homicide defendants included in court backlog, 21 are released on bail

Latest News

Alaska guardsmen deploy to Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield
Alaska guardsmen deploy to Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield
Around 100 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry...
Alaska guardsmen deploy to Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield
Walkers carry signs calling for an end to domestic violence as they march down Tudor Road.
Southcentral Foundation recgonizes Domestic Violence Awareness and Action Month
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill