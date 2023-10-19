Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “Flying made him ten years younger,” Alaska Representative Mary Peltola said of her late husband Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr, who died last month in a bush plane crash. “Moose hunting was his favorite time of the year. So, you know, to say he died doing something he loved is an understatement.”

Following the death of her beloved husband, Alaska’s lone congresswoman is back to work on Capitol Hill, addressing many issues the United States is currently facing.

“My kids are all doing really well, and they’ve been phenomenal,” Peltola said, “And the outpouring of support and sympathy has just been very, very appreciated. It’s a tough time and it’s very tragic, but despite it all, we still feel blessed.”

For the for the first time since Peltola Jr.’s death, the congresswoman sat down for an exclusive interview with our Washington correspondent Josh Rultenberg. Among the topics discussed, Peltola addressed the House Speaker gridlock, the Israel-Hamas war, and a $206.5 million grant recently awarded to the Alaska Energy Authority.

You can watch her full interview above.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.