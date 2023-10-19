Coldest air of the season likely to hit Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been 191 days since Anchorage officially dropped into the teens, but that streak has a good chance of coming to an end this weekend.

It’s still a bit early in the season to be talking about temperatures in the teens. In fact, we haven’t seen a temperature in the teens before October 21st since 2017, and the only other time it happened in the 2000′s was in 2001.

Despite already seeing snow this year, Anchorage has had a relatively mild start to fall, only dropping below freezing four times so far this season. That will change as a deep trough of cold air moves in from the north, bringing the coldest air of the season so far to much of the state.

Anchorage will see temperatures dropping about 5 degrees each day, with Saturday looking like the coldest day of the next week. Temperatures will fall to the 20s Friday morning and will likely only climb to the low to mid-30s Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a few degrees colder, with temperatures likely starting in the teens, and then struggling to get above freezing Saturday afternoon.

Although it will be cold, it will also be quite sunny and dry Thursday through Monday. There are no storms on the horizon headed for Southcentral until the middle part of next week.

Further south, flood concerns continue for Southeast Alaska with heavy rain continuing Thursday after a former typhoon brought tropical moisture to the area. Drier weather is likely for the region starting Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Interior and North Slope as a front will move west to east across the area, bringing up to 4″ of snow along the Dalton Highway, along with strong winds, and up to 2″ of snow north of Fairbanks along the Steese Highway.

-Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.