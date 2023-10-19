Coldest air of the season likely to hit Alaska this week

Chief Metorologist Melissa Frey says be ready for the coldest air so far this season
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Wednesday weather update for Alaska.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been 191 days since Anchorage officially dropped into the teens, but that streak has a good chance of coming to an end this weekend.

It’s still a bit early in the season to be talking about temperatures in the teens. In fact, we haven’t seen a temperature in the teens before October 21st since 2017, and the only other time it happened in the 2000′s was in 2001.

Despite already seeing snow this year, Anchorage has had a relatively mild start to fall, only dropping below freezing four times so far this season. That will change as a deep trough of cold air moves in from the north, bringing the coldest air of the season so far to much of the state.

Anchorage will see temperatures dropping about 5 degrees each day, with Saturday looking like the coldest day of the next week. Temperatures will fall to the 20s Friday morning and will likely only climb to the low to mid-30s Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a few degrees colder, with temperatures likely starting in the teens, and then struggling to get above freezing Saturday afternoon.

Although it will be cold, it will also be quite sunny and dry Thursday through Monday. There are no storms on the horizon headed for Southcentral until the middle part of next week.

Further south, flood concerns continue for Southeast Alaska with heavy rain continuing Thursday after a former typhoon brought tropical moisture to the area. Drier weather is likely for the region starting Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Interior and North Slope as a front will move west to east across the area, bringing up to 4″ of snow along the Dalton Highway, along with strong winds, and up to 2″ of snow north of Fairbanks along the Steese Highway.

-Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidences involving razor blades found at an...
Eagle River mom stops daughter inches from sliding into razor blades on park slide
Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove...
Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal
The Alaska Permanent Fund is expected to have lost 1-2% of its value over the fiscal year that...
Permanent fund managers exploring options for changing fund's structure
A paragliding expedition took a deadly turn for a Girdwood man on Sunday afternoon in the...
Paraglider killed in crash in Eagle River Valley
People charged with homicide, released in Anchorage on bail, exceeds number of homicides...
104 Anchorage homicide defendants included in court backlog, 21 are released on bail

Latest News

Cold air moving across Alaska this week
Cold air moving across Alaska this week
Strong cold front to bring coldest air of the season
Strong cold front to bring coldest air of the season
Strong cold front to bring coldest air of the season
Strong cold front to bring coldest air of the season
JP-Lazy Mtn Sunset-Fina Kiefer 10-17-23
Heavy rain and high winds pound the Panhandle