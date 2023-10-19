DOT holding contest for Alaskans to name new snowplow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is joining more than half a dozen states in asking residents to name snow removal equipment.

The Name A Snowplow contest announced Thursday invites Alaskans to submit names for the newest snowplow in the department’s fleet.

“This is a community powered initiative,” DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson said. “We hear from the public that they appreciate our winter plow truck operators, and this is a great way for them to engage with our team. This also helps us spread the word on how important these vehicles are to keeping our important highway connections open and ready for Alaskans to get around safely.”

Potential plow namers should act quickly though, as submissions will only be accepted until Oct. 20. There have already been 850 names submitted.

Name submissions must be no more than 30 characters and contain no profanities or inappropriate language. The department said it will not consider politically-inspired names, so the winning name won’t be Mary Plowtola or Dan Snollivan.

Plows in other North American cities have been named after pop culture icons and local flavor, with Beyonsleigh, Sleetwood Mac, and Darth Blader clearing roadways in the Lower 48.

“We are already getting great suggestions via the comment sections in social media,” DOT&PF Contest Coordinator Danielle Tessen said. “The contest allows Alaskans to showcase their creativity and winter spirit by suggesting the perfect names for the department’s winter snowplows.”

Alaskans will have just over two weeks to wait until they find out whether Plowditarod, the Plowmer Water Tower, or the Slushmaref Cannonball will clear the roadways this winter.

Winning names will be announced at the inaugural Alaska Snow Safety Summit held by the Alaska Avalanche Information Center on Nov. 6.

