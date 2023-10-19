Growing number of people seeking winter shelter impacting camp abatement plans

By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shelter space is filling up quickly in Anchorage, and now the city’s health department says there aren’t enough beds for those signed up for emergency cold weather shelter this winter.

Housing and Homelessness Director Alexis Johnson told Assembly members Wednesday the health department was planning on sheltering 400 to 450 people this winter.

She said last time she looked at her counts, 763 people signed up for emergency cold weather sheltering, and she expects that number to grow to 800.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff told the Assembly the plan is to post a 10-day abatement notice on Tuesday for Cuddy Park, but his department might not be able to abate the camp due to the limited amount of shelter space that will be available.

Braniff said people camping in the park throughout the winter is not ideal because there are a couple hundred people still camping at the park right now.

“If that camp is not able to be abated ... we’ll have to figure out what the next step would be. We will likely try to control the flow of vehicle traffic. If you go there, you’ll see that we’ve now installed gates and fencing. We need to add security guards. And so that’s the last piece that remains to be added,” Braniff said.

The health department says 150 beds will be available at the former solid waste services facility in about two weeks. Workers are currently working on converting it into a shelter.

Johnson said there are currently no plans to expand capacity at the facility.

