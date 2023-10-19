Highs drop near freezing into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Breezy winds and cooler conditions are building into the state this morning, as a cold front sweeps across Alaska. While the front itself is leading to a fairly dry frontal passage for Southcentral, snow will fall further north through Alaska. Winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings are in effect for areas from the Interior north to the Beaufort Sea Coast. These impacts in the form of snow and wind will stick around through the end of this week, with quieter weather returning to much of Mainland Alaska.

Winds in Southcentral have been gusting upwards of 25 mph, with wind chills at or below freezing to start of Thursday morning. While today will be fairly seasonal, the coldest air arrives as we welcome in the weekend. We’ll see overnight lows drop into the teens and afternoon highs near freezing by this weekend. It will be the coldest air that Southcentral has seen since April. While colder air is returning, little to no rain or snow is in the forecast over the next week. The trade off will be plenty of sunshine in the forecast to get outside and enjoy the fall weather.

Southeast continues to see rain for Thursday, although the activity has significantly lightened up. A quarter to an inch of rain is expected today, with breezy winds remaining. When all is said and done, the rain amounts will total nearly 2 inches through the Northern Inner Channels, to 8 inches as far south as Ketchikan. As a result some flood watches remain in effect for the panhandle through the afternoon. There’s a slight possibility some parts of the Northern Inner Channels could see a brief shot of wintry mix overnight into Friday, but most locations will have already dried out.

Looking ahead through the rest of October, things look to remain on the drier side with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

