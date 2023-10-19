Southcentral Foundation recgonizes Domestic Violence Awareness and Action Month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by a group of Native drummers, dozens of people left the Alaska Native Health Campus on Wednesday to march down Tudor Road in an annual event that recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Marchers carried signs showing support for victims and calling for an end to domestic violence.

Alaska Natives experience high rates of domestic violence, but the violence isn’t limited to the Native Community. According to a 2020 Alaska Victimization Survey conducted by the University of Alaska Justice Center, about half of all Alaskan women report they’ve been victims of intimate partner violence, sexual violence or both.

Speakers at the event emphasized that violence is preventable. Vice President of the Southcentral Foundation Michelle Baker said it was important for community members to take a stand.

“Some of the things that we can do is be a safe person for someone to talk to. When someone is having a difficult time we can show empathy and show compassion. And we can also share resources where individuals and families can go when they’ve experienced harm,” she said.

Baker said Southcentral offers programs that treat the whole family which, in her view, is critical to breaking the cycle of abuse. She said there is also reason to be hopeful.

“I do think change is happening. Maybe not at the rate that we would like to see, but events like this raise awareness and events like this make it okay for people to share the harms that they’ve experienced and work on their own healing,” Baker said.

Resources include the Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis 24-hour hotline at 907-272-0100 or StrongHeart Native Helpline at 1-844-762-8483. Southcentral also has a Family Wellness Warriors Program at 907-729-5440.

