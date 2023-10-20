Alaska adds jobs, unemployment drops over past year

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The latest report to come from the state labor department largely shows jobs were added over a one-year span and unemployment dropped as well, continuing a general upward trend from the COVID-19 pandemic employment crash.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that the statewide job count saw a 2% bump, roughly equating to 6,600 openings. The department cited gains in the leisure and hospitality industry — powered by Alaska’s cruise ship season — as the biggest generator of new jobs with a 3.6% boost.

The study looked at statistics over a one-year span, from Sept. 2022 to Sept. 2023.

The healthcare sector also saw a rise in about 1,400 jobs, followed by the professional and business services sector (plus 700) and manufacturing (plus 600).

The only two industries that lost jobs were those in the financial activities (down 1.8%) and information (down 4.2%) sectors.

The report shows that the region in Alaska that saw the biggest gains were Southwest Alaska (up 7.7% in job numbers) and the Gulf Coast (up 5%). Interior Alaska saw the lowest gain, a reported 0.7% bump. Anchorage and the Mat-Su saw a combined 1.5% jump in job numbers.

Earlier this year, the department reported that Alaska’s job numbers are generally trending higher than the national average in many categories.

While job numbers are looking up, economic experts have previously warned that there may not be as many workers to fill them, saying this summer that the working resident population dropped from 2021 to 2022.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping for the 'bear necessities': cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store
Lone bear cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store
Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove...
Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
No shelter, cold temperatures, and the struggle to stay alive
Abatement of Cuddy Park will be delayed until shelter space is available for all its current...
Midtown business owners, community council react to delayed abatement of Cuddy Park

Latest News

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Morning FastCast Oct. 20, 2023
This year, more than a dozen dance groups will be on center stage at the Denai’na Center to...
Thousands gather for vibrant cultural performances at AFN Quyana Night
Thousands gather for vibrant cultural performances at annual AFN Quayana Night
Thousands gather for vibrant cultural performances at annual AFN Quayana Night
City says Anchorage homeless camps are likely to remain throughout the winter
As temperatures drop, few updates on when warming stations are coming to Anchorage