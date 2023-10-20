Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who was taken Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took 1-year-old Marleah Miles and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled with the child in an unknown direction in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JCJ9121.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl (Source: Cleveland Police)

Anyone with information on the Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or 216-327-7186.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.