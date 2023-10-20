Cold air settles in across much of Alaska heading into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air is settling in across much of mainland Alaska as a deep trough of low pressure dips down from the north. The combination of a cold air mass in place, and high pressure at the surface over Southcentral will result in the coldest temperatures of the season so far Friday through Monday.

Temperatures will likely fall to the 20s overnight across much of Southcentral, with high temperatures Friday only reaching the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend, likely dropping to the teens overnight and barely making it to the low 30s during the day Friday night through Sunday.

Despite the cold air, the high pressure in place will keep the skies clear and the air dry through early next week.

Stay warm!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.