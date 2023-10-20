Colder air spilling into Alaska dropping highs to coldest of the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies and cold conditions await everyone in Southcentral Alaska this morning as a cold front has shifted south of the region. While some clouds could still be with coastal regions this morning, the overall trend is for sunny and cold conditions to stay with us into the weekend.

Winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings continue for the North Slope, where up to four inches of snow and winds of 35 to 60 mph are likely. The highest winds will occur along the Beaufort Sea coast, where visibility could be greatly reduced at times. With the winds increasing over the next 36 hours, expect wind chills for areas east of Prudhoe Bay to remain below zero.

Southeast Alaska is still dealing with some lingering showers this morning, although only a quarter of an inch looks to accumulate through the day. Some parts of Southeast are dealing with some dense fog this morning, with the Southern Inner Channels seeing a better possibility of this due to the recent heavy rains. While showers will linger through early tomorrow morning, colder and sunnier conditions will follow. Highs by this weekend into next week will drop into the 30s across the Panhandle with drier weather.

Much of the state will deal with this cold snap through the early part of next week before a ridge builds in, leading to warmer weather returning. It’s looking likely that we’ll close out October in Southcentral without any snow cover on the ground. With the way things are trending, it likely won’t be until the middle of November before we tap into a better chance of seeing snow.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.