NOAA seeks public feedback on proposal for management of Cook Inlet EEZ

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking public comment about a new proposal for managing the Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The National Marine Fisheries Service proposed an amendment that would allow the federal government to manage commercial and recreational salmon fishing in the Cook Inlet EEZ.

“NOAA Fisheries developed this action after considering input from all affected stakeholders and tribes. It adheres to all Magnuson-Stevens Act requirements,” NOAA said via a press release. “We developed Amendment 16 to address a Ninth Circuit court ruling requiring federal management of salmon fishing in the Cook Inlet EEZ in accordance with the Magnuson-Stevens Act.”

The new proposal would only allow fishing in the Cook Inlet EEZ on Mondays and Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from June 19 until the total allowable catch is taken, or by August 15. If approved, the change would go into affect for the 2024 salmon fishing season.

Not everyone on the water is open to the new idea.

“We’re not at all comfortable with it,” said Kevin Delaney, a fisheries consultant to the Kenai River Sport Fishing Association. “Going to this total allowable catch salmon of all species from June 19 to August 15 and then allowing just two days of fishing a week, it may look like it approximates the state strategy. But it totally ignores 30 years of regulatory development aimed at protecting weak stocks.”

Delaney adds that this will hurt anglers in the long run.

“We’ll have fewer coho salmon available for sport fishing and escapement throughout all of Northern Cook Inlet, as well as coho salmon bound for the Kenai Peninsula,” Delaney said.

Meanwhile, others call the announcement a “win” for commercial fishing.

“I feel like it’s kind of like our last-ditch effort,” said commercial drift fisherman Elijah Porter. “It allows the federal government to manage our fishery for maximum sustainable yield.”

Porter believes that under the management of the federal government, fishermen would see more stock returning to river systems.

“Instead of what’s happening now, which is everybody’s fighting over basically the scraps,” Porter said. “Then the fishery can be so much more viable for all fishery types.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Department of Fish and Game to for their comment on the proposal but have not heard back yet.

Those interested in submitting comment on the proposal can do so online or by mail to P.O. Box 21668, Juneau, AK 99802-1668. Comments will be accepted until December 18.

